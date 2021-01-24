South Dakota reported nine new deaths related to COVID-19, including one in Charles Mix County, in Sunday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The new deaths raised the state toll to 1,705.
Charles Mix County’s death toll rose to 15, all of which have been recorded since Nov. 1.
South Dakota added 185 new infections Sunday.
Yankton County saw two new cases and four new recoveries. The number of active cases dipped to 75.
Here are Sunday’s statistics for South Dakota from the DOH:
• Total Cases — 107,148 (+185: 154 confirmed, 31 probable);
• Active Cases — 4,005 (-16);
• Recoveries — 101,438 (+192);
• Hospitalizations — 6,193 ever hospitalized (+16); 162 currently hospitalized (-10);
• Testing — 1,516 new tests processed; 819 new individuals tested;
• Vaccinations — 75,683 total vaccinations (2,440); 58,538 individuals tested (+1,551).
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) late Saturday reported 599 new infections and one new death. The state’s death toll rose to 1,879.
Current hospitalizations dropped to 310, the lowest level since Oct. 15.
Other statistics included:
• Total Cases — 186,854 (+599);
• Recoveries — 131,828 (+586);
• Hospitalizations — 5,678 ever hospitalized (+8); 390 currently hospitalized (-24);
• Testing — 22,978 new tests processed; 7,805 new individuals tested;
• Vaccinations — 135,995 total vaccinations (+8,701).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.