LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Education is committed to keeping students and educators safe. To improve school safety, the NDE has created a comprehensive School Safety Task Force. The group met for the first time recently to begin a review of current school safety, security, and preparedness practices and to identify evidence-based strategies and solutions to ensure Nebraska’s schools remain safe.

The task force is comprised of members from across the state and includes representation from public and private school educators, law enforcement, city leaders, and concerned parents.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.