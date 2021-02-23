South Dakota recorded 212 new COVID-19 infections in Tuesday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
No new deaths were reported, keeping the state toll at 1,863.
Locally, Yankton County recorded three new cases and four new recoveries, lowering the number of active cases to 35.
Other area counties reporting new infections included Charles Mix (+5), Clay (+2), Douglas (+4), Hutchinson (+1), Turner (+3) and Union (+2) counties. Also, no new cases were reported in area Nebraska counties.
The University of South Dakota reported one active case (a staff member) and five people in quarantine/isolation (0 on campus), which were unchanged from Monday.
Late Monday, Mount Marty reported one active case (a student), which was unchanged from Friday.
Here are other South Dakota statistics from the DOH for Tuesday:
• Total Cases — 111,546 (+212: 167 confirmed, 45 probable);
• Active Cases — 1,938 (+5);
• Recoveries — 107,745 (+207);
• Hospitalizations — 6,548 ever hospitalized (+11), 91 currently hospitalized (0 change);
• Testing — 4,590 new tests processed; 883 new individuals tested;
• 14-Day Positivity Rate — 7.1% (+0.1%);
• Vaccinations — 186,329 total vaccinations (+694); 123,451 individuals vaccinated (+402).
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services reported 165 new infections and three new deaths related to COVID-19 Tuesday. The state death toll rose to 2,050.
Other statistics included:
• Total Cases — 199,402 (+165);
• Recoveries — 142,336 (0 change reported);
• Hospitalizations — 6,048 ever hospitalized (+17); 166 currently hospitalized (+5);
• Testing — 6,612 new tests processed; 1,288 new individuals tested;
• Total Vaccinations — 350,453 (+6,268).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.