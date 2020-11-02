In Monday’s daily COVID-19 update from the Department of Health (DOH), South Dakota reported 529 new cases and one new death.
South Dakota’s death toll rose to 438. No new deaths were reported in the Yankton area.
Locally, Yankton County reported seven new cases and four new recoveries.
Here are the summaries for the area South Dakota counties, as posted on the DOH website:
• Bon Homme County — 6 new cases (1,022 overall), 1 new hospitalization (23), 2 new recoveries (347), 0 new deaths (1), 674 active cases;
• Charles Mix County — 5 new cases (443), 0 new hospitalizations (65), 1 new recovery (312), 0 new deaths (1), 130 active cases;
• Clay County — 7 new cases (884), 0 new hospitalizations (22), 3 new recoveries (712), 0 new deaths (8), 164 active cases;
• Douglas County — 0 new cases (180), 0 new hospitalizations (29), 1 new recovery (138), 0 new deaths (5), 37 active cases;
• Hutchinson County — 5 new cases (257), 0 new hospitalizations (23), 0 new recoveries (188), 0 new deaths (2), 67 active cases;
• Turner County — 3 new cases (534), 0 new hospitalizations (28), 2 new recoveries (340), 0 new deaths (18), 176 active cases;
• Union County — 1 new case (808), 0 new hospitalizations (49), 2 new recoveries (636), 0 new deaths (12), 160 active cases;
• Yankton County — 7 new cases (947), 0 new hospitalizations (38), 4 new recoveries (632), 0 new deaths (6), 309 active cases.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services late Sunday reported nine new infections in Cedar County, lifting its case total to 168. One new case was reported in both Knox (285 overall) and Dixon (170) counties.
In the DOC’s weekly update on South Dakota educational institutions, grades K-12 across the state reported 624 new COVID-19 cases last week (Oct. 25-31), a drop of 11 from the previous week. Overall, 4,241 cases have been reported (3,021 students, 1,220 staff), with 3,439 recoveries. Among the state’s colleges, universities and technical schools, 133 new cases were reported last week, down from 146 the previous week. To date, 2,050 cases have been reported (1,864 students, 186 staff), with 1,855 recoveries.
The University of South Dakota online portal on Monday reported 38 active cases (27 students, 11 staff), up five from Sunday. The number in quarantine/isolation was 144 (+2), including 22 on campus (-2).
Here are the South Dakota statistics for Monday from the DOH:
• Total Cases — 47,850 (+529: 496 confirmed, 33 probable);
• Active Cases — 13,325 (+187);
• Recoveries — 34,087 (+338);
• Hospitalizations — 2,755 ever hospitalized (+34); 402 currently hospitalized (-19);
• Testing — 2,632 new tests processed; 972 new individuals tested.
Late Sunday, the DHHS reported 934 new infections in Nebraska. There were two new deaths to lift the state toll to 654.
Other statistics included:
• Total Cases — 71,666 (+934);
• Active Cases — 26,239 (+406);
• Recoveries — 44,773 (+526);
• Hospitalizations — 3,050 ever hospitalized (+8); 612 currently hospitalized (0 change);
• Testing — 5,319 new tests processed; 2,771 new individuals tested.
