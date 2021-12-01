South Dakota recorded 15 new deaths related to COVID-19 — including one in Yankton County — in Wednesday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The new deaths, which raised the state’s pandemic total to 2,349, represented the biggest one-day increase in fatalities since Oct. 4.
After seeing big numbers in a Tuesday report that covered a five-day period over the Thanksgiving weekend, Wednesday’s update also brought high numbers:
• There were 936 new infections reported;
• The number of active cases, which saw a big drop Tuesday, shot up to 7,272, an increase of 494 that completely erased Tuesday’s decline;
• Current hospitalizations increased by six to 249, the highest total since Jan. 13. There were 22 new hospitalizations reported.
The seven-day test positivity rate fell to 16.1%.
Yankton County’s new COVID death was its 42nd overall and first since Nov. 17.
The county also saw 36 new infections, the biggest one-day jump since Oct. 19. Fifteen new recoveries were reported, and the number of active cases rose to 178. There were also two new hospitalizations posted, although the DOH portal on Wednesday showed Avera Sacred Heart Hospital with 10 COVID patients (including six in intensive care and none on a ventilator), which was down two from Tuesday.
The South Dakota Department of Corrections website showed one active case (an inmate) at the Yankton Community Work Center, while the Federal Bureau of Prisons website showed no active cases at the Yankton Federal Prison Camp.
Also locally, Charles Mix County added 33 new cases, its biggest increase since Aug.19; Hutchinson County reported 16 new infections, the fourth time in the last five reporting days it has reached double digits in new cases; and Union County recorded 14 new cases, its fifth straight reporting day of at least 10 or more new positive tests.
Case reports from other area counties included: Bon Homme County, +5; Clay County, +7; Douglas County, +1; and Turner County, +9.
New hospitalizations were also reported in Charles Mix (+1), Douglas (+1) and Hutchinson (+3) counties.
The University of South Dakota online portal posted 14 active cases Wednesday, an increase of five from Tuesday and its highest number since Oct. 8. There were 18 people in quarantine/isolation (+6), none of whom were on campus (0 change).
Also of note, South Dakota surpassed 1 million COVID-19 injections delivered, with 1,001,864 total jabs posted Wednesday. The DOH portal also reported that 64% of South Dakotans ages 5 and older have received at least one vaccination.
