COVID-19 booster shots in South Dakota surged past the 100,000 mark Friday, according to the daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
Third shots of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, plus the Johnson & Johnson booster shots, rose to 118,094, an increase of almost 19,000 from Thursday, the DOH online portal reported.
Meanwhile, there were 418 new infections reported Friday along with two new COVID-related deaths, raising the state toll to 2,305. None of the new deaths were reported in the Yankton area.
Active cases continued to climb, rising to 6,820 (+45), the highest level since Oct. 5.
Current hospitalizations fell to 234 (-12). Nineteen new hospitalizations were reported.
Locally, Yankton County recorded just three new positive tests Friday, snapping a streak of 10 straight reporting days of reaching double digits in new cases. There were 20 recoveries posted, lowering the number of active cases to 170.
Charles Mix County reported 12 new cases, the fourth time in five days the county has seen at least 10 new infections.
Union County also reported 12 new infections Friday.
Case reports from other area South Dakota counties included: Bon Homme County, +4; Clay County, +7; Douglas County, 0; Hutchinson County, +5; and Turner County, 0.
New hospitalizations were posted for Bon Homme (+1), Charles Mix (+1), Clay (+1) and Hutchinson (+2) counties.
The University of South Dakota online portal Friday reported six active cases (5 students, 1 staff), down two from Thursday. Seven people were reported in quarantine/isolation (-3), none of whom were on campus.
The following is the number of active cases in area South Dakota counties as of Friday, with the change from Friday, Nov. 12, in parentheses: Bon Homme County, 54 (+18); Charles Mix County, 131 (+57); Clay County, 61 (0 change); Douglas County, 18 (+5); Hutchinson County, 71 (+14); Turner County, 49 (+1); Union County, 96 (-7); and Yankton County, 170 (-20).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.