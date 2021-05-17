South Dakota reported 42 new COVID-19 infections and two new deaths in Monday’s update from the Department of Health.
The two deaths raised the state toll to 1,993. They were not reported in the Yankton area.
The number of active cases continued to drop, falling to 828, which is the lowest level since July 24.
Active hospitalizations in the state climbed by seven to 71.
Yankton County saw three new cases reported, along with two new recoveries. The number of active cases rose to 16.
Other area counties recording new positive tests included Bon Homme (+1), Clay (+1) and Hutchinson (+1) counties in South Dakota and Knox County (+1) in Nebraska.
Also, Yankton County’s community spread rating has been downgraded from substantial to moderate. Union County is the only other area South Dakota county rated as moderate, while the others are rated as minimal.
With the end of the spring semester, Mount Marty University has discontinued its online portal. “The dashboard will be placed back on this site if the need arises during the summer or fall,” a message on the website said.
Meanwhile, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) recorded nine new deaths Monday, raising the state toll to 2,266. None of the deaths were reported in the Yankton area.
There were also 177 new cases posted on the portal.
The DHHS did not post any updates over the weekend.
