The vast majority of COVID-19 infections, deaths and hospitalizations recorded in South Dakota this year have been among those who have not been fully vaccinated, according to information obtained from the Department of Health (DOH).
Responding to an email from the Press & Dakotan, the DOH reported Wednesday that 95.8% of all new infections in the state since Jan. 1 have been among people who have not completed their COVID-19 vaccination regimens.
Since Jan. 1, there have been 31,151 COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, with 29,848 of those being among people not fully vaccinated, according to DOH statistics.
Also, the DOH noted that 225 of the 238 COVID-related deaths (94.5%) have been among those not fully vaccinated, and 1,314 of 1,428 hospitalizations (92.1%) have been among those not fully vaccinated.
COVID-19 vaccinations started in South Dakota late last December.
“We know vaccination is the quickest way out of this pandemic and that the vast majority of cases, as well as those hospitalized or who have died with COVID, were people who have not been vaccinated,” DOH Communications Director Daniel C. Bucheli told the Press & Dakotan.
He said it’s important to avoid misinformation and disinformation about medical issues.
“We encourage South Dakotans to only get COVID-19 medical information from verified and trusted sources,” he said in an email. “We also advise residents to make the choice to get vaccinated based on facts, not fear. … The DOH continues engaging misinformation on a daily basis and (we) are using our platforms such as our website, our social media channels, and traditional media outlets, to get accurate information to the public.”
Meanwhile, the state reported 579 new COVID-19 infections in Wednesday’s daily update.
Active COVID cases continued to surge, rising by 6.6% to 5,370. Since the DOH resumed daily reporting on Aug. 11, active cases in the state have risen by 367%.
Also, active hospitalizations climbed again Wednesday, rising by 13 to 229, the highest level since Jan. 14.
No new deaths were reported, keeping the state toll at 2,069.
Yankton County recorded seven new cases Wednesday. There were two recoveries, which raised the number of active cases to 76. One new hospitalization was reported.
New cases in other area South Dakota counties included: Bon Homme County, +2; Charles Mix County, +8; Clay County, +5; Douglas County, +4; Hutchinson County, +4; Turner County, +3; and Union County, +3.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services’ weekly update showed the state saw 5,083 new positive tests the past week.
There were also 16 new COVID-related deaths reported, raising the state toll to 2,330.
The number of active hospitalizations jumped by nearly 9% to 342.
The University of South Dakota’s online portal on Wednesday reported 23 active cases (20 students, 3 staff), up three from Tuesday. There were 34 people in quarantine/isolation (+1), including 10 on campus (-4).
