Yankton County saw its biggest one-day increase in new COVID-19 infections in more than two months, according to Tuesday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH).
Meanwhile, the state recorded four new COVID-related deaths — including one in Douglas County, the fifth in the past week.
The new cases in Yankton County represented the biggest increase since Oct. 5 and marked the eighth time in the last 10 reporting days the county has reached double digits in new infections. There were also 33 new recoveries posted, raising the number of active cases to 198. The South Dakota Department of Corrections website reported no active cases at the Yankton Community Work Center, and the Federal Bureau of Prisons site indicated no active cases at the Yankton Federal Prison Camp.
Overall, South Dakota reported 717 new infections Tuesday, but active cases continued to decline, falling to 7,151 (-432), the lowest level since Nov. 30.
Also, the seven-day test positivity rate dropped to 14.1%, the lowest level since Nov. 8.
On the other hand, current hospitalizations rose again, climbing to 284 (+11), the highest level since Dec. 31, 2020. There were 60 new hospitalizations posted Tuesday.
The four new deaths raised the state pandemic toll to 2,411.
Douglas County has now recorded 14 COVID-related deaths so far during the pandemic. It was the second straight day a new fatality was reported.
Also locally, Union County recorded 16 new cases, the fourth time this month the county has reached double digits in new positive tests.
Clay and Hutchinson counties both recorded 10 new infections.
Case reports from other area South Dakota counties included: Bon Homme County, +5; Charles Mix County, +4; Douglas County, +3; and Turner County, +9.
New hospitalizations were recorded in Charles Mix (+1), Douglas (+1), Hutchinson (+3) and Union (+1) counties.
The University of South Dakota online portal posted 12 active cases (11 students, 1 staff), up one from Monday. There were 14 people in quarantine/isolation (+2), including two on campus (0 change).
