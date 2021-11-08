South Dakota recorded 401 new COVID-19 infections in Monday’s update from the Department of Health, while active cases rose for the seventh straight reporting day.
No new deaths were reported Monday, the first time a DOH update has not shown new deaths since Oct. 13. The state’s COVID death toll remained at 2,267.
Active cases rose by 104 to 5,961, the highest level since Oct. 14.
Meanwhile, active hospitalizations dropped by one to 186. There were 24 new hospitalizations reported.
Yankton County continued to show double-digit increases in new cases, adding 11 more Monday — the 13th time in the last 15 reporting days the county has recorded at least 10 new infections. Eight new recoveries were reported, with the number of active cases rising to 167, the highest level since Jan. 7.
Case reports from other area South Dakota counties included: Bon Homme County, +3; Charles Mix County, +4; Clay County, +3; Douglas County, +1; Hutchinson County, +2; Turner County, +6; and Union County, +9.
Clay County reported one new COVID-related hospitalization.
The University of South Dakota’s online portal Monday reported three active cases (1 student, 2 staff), which was unchanged from Friday. Three people were in quarantine/isolation (-1), none of whom were on campus.
In the DOH’s weekly update of community spread in South Dakota, all area counties remained at high community spread. Overall, 61 of the state’s 66 counties rated as high community spread, up three from last week.
