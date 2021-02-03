South Dakota recorded three new deaths related to COVID-19, including one in Union County, in Wednesday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
Union County’s death was its 39th overall. The county also showed an increase of seven new cases.
With the new deaths, South Dakota’s death toll climbed to 1,782.
The state reported 209 new infections Wednesday and saw its number of active cases dip to 2,552.
Locally, Yankton County reported one new case and recorded five new recoveries, dropping its number of active cases down to 51, the lowest it’s been since Sept. 11.
Other area counties reporting new infections included Charles Mix (+1), Clay (+1) and Hutchinson (+1) counties in South Dakota and Cedar (+2), Dixon (+2) and Knox (+1) counties in Nebraska.
In Wednesday’s weekly media briefing, South Dakota state epidemiologist Josh Clayton said the rate of cases in the state had decreased about 33% from the previous week.
Nevertheless, “it is important (that) prevention measures are still taken,” he said.
He also noted that the so-called UK variant (B.1.1.7), which is much more transmissible, has not yet been found in South Dakota but has been confirmed in Minnesota, Iowa and Wyoming.
“The variant is expected to become dominant in the United States in March,” he said, “and we expect to find the B.1.1.7 variant in South Dakota.”
To date in the U.S., there have been 541 cases found in 33 states, he said.
During the briefing, Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said DOH officials were “very excited” by the news that the federal government is activing the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, which will allow the shipping of vaccines directly to pharmacies in order to speed up vaccinations across the country.
The vaccines being shipped to pharmacies will not impact the allocations currently being received by the states, “which is good news,” she added.
She also noted that South Dakota is expected to see its weekly vaccine allotment to increase next week from 12,880 doses to 13,550, a rise of nearly 5%.
Here are other South Dakota statistics from the DOH:
• Total Cases — 108,639 (+209: 141 confirmed, 68 probable);
• Active Cases — 2,552 (-48);
• Recoveries — 104,305 (-147);
• Hospitalizations — 6,321 ever hospitalized (+17); 133 currently hospitalized (+2);
• Testing — 3,333 new tests processed; 960 new individuals tested;
• Vaccinations — 104,604 total vaccinations (+3,115); 73,553 individuals vaccinated (+2,031).
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) late Tuesday reported 83 new infections and two new deaths. The state death toll moved up to 1,931.
Other state statistics included:
• Total Cases — 192,042 (+83);
• Recoveries — 137,684 (+238);
• Hospitalizations — 5,844 ever hospitalized (+12); 305 currently hospitalized (0 change);
• Testing — 22,776 new tests processed; 2,834 new individuals tested;
• Total Vaccinations — 198,194 (+6,789).
