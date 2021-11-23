South Dakota recorded nine new deaths related to COVID-19 in Tuesday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The new deaths raised the state pandemic toll to 2,318. None of the new fatalities were reported in the Yankton area.
The state also saw its biggest one-day increase in new COVID-19 infections in more than a month. There were 931 new cases reported, the largest increase since Oct. 13.
Active cases rose to 6,950 (+85), the highest level since Oct. 1, while current hospitalizations rose to 247 (+7). There were 42 new hospitalizations reported.
Tuesdays usually see higher COVID-19 numbers as the DOH catches up with weekend statistics. As such, several area South Dakota counties reported double-digit increases in COVID cases, but some of the increases were the biggest in many weeks or months.
Yankton County reported 26 new positive tests, its biggest one-day increase since Oct. 19. There were 20 new recoveries posted, with the number of active cases rising to 186.
Union County saw 21 new cases, its biggest one-day rise since Aug. 11. The number of active cases rose to 110.
Hutchinson County added 16 new positive tests, its biggest one-day rise in a year (Nov. 24, 2020). Active cases rose to 80, the highest level since Dec. 16.
Charles Mix County reported 14 new cases, the fifth time in the last seven reporting days the county has recorded at least 10 new positive tests. Active cases rose to 139.
Clay County added 10 new infections, its biggest increase since Oct. 26. Nine new recoveries were reported, with active cases rising to 64.
Bon Homme County also saw 10 new cases, its biggest one-day rise since Jan. 27. Active cases rose to 63.
Also in the Yankton area, Douglas County reported nine new cases and Turner County posted eight new infections.
Meanwhile, new hospitalizations were reported in Bon Homme (+2) and Douglas (+1) counties.
The University of South Dakota online portal Tuesday reported six active cases (5 students, 1 staff), up one from Monday. Eight people were reported in quarantine/isolation (+3), none of whom were on campus (0 change).
The Yankton School District (YSD) issued its weekly update late Tuesday because there is no school for the rest of the week due to the Thanksgiving holiday. YSD reported 24 active cases, down from 31 cases posted Friday. Tuesday’s infections broke out as follows: Yankton High School, 2; Yankton Middle School, 5; Beadle School, 6; Lincoln School, 7; Stewart School, 2; and Webster School, 2.
