Yankton County recorded 15 new COVID-19 infections in Friday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH).
It was the second time this week the county has recorded 15 new cases and the fifth time in the last six reporting days it has seen a double-digit rise in positive tests.
The county also reported two recoveries, and its number of active cases rose to 120, the highest level since Jan. 17.
Yankton County also saw two new hospitalizations. The DOH portal showed Avera Sacred Heart Hospital with seven COVID-19 cases, including five in intensive care and none on a ventilator. Also, the portal showed the South Dakota Human Services with one COVID-19 patient.
Overall, South Dakota recorded 456 new infections and three new deaths Friday, none of which were reported in the Yankton area. The state death toll from COVID-19 rose to 2,145.
Active cases dipped to 7,325 (-63), while active hospitalizations dropped by one to 213. There were 33 new hospitalizations reported.
Locally, Charles Mix County recorded 13 new cases, the fourth time in the past six reporting days it has reached double figures.
The case report from other area South Dakota counties included: Bon Homme County, +1; Clay County, 0; Douglas County, +1; Hutchinson County, 0; Turner County, +3; and Union County, +6.
The University of South Dakota’s online portal Friday reported five active cases (3 students, 2 staff), up one from Thursday. The number in quarantine/isolation rose to nine (+2), including one on campus (0 change).
In its weekly update late Friday afternoon, the Yankton School District reported 13 cases at Yankton High School (+8 from last week), one at Yankton Middle School (-1) and one at Stewart Elementary School (0 change). There were also three cases of student/staff members who tested positive outside of school (+2).
Here is the summary of active cases in area South Dakota counties, with the change since Friday, Sept. 24, in parentheses: Bon Homme County — 23 active cases (+4); Charles Mix County — 125 (+20); Clay County — 54 (-18); Douglas County — 17 (-2); Hutchinson County — 36 (-12); Turner County — 34 (-6); Union County — 76 (-4); and Yankton County — 120 (+15).
