South Dakota health officials on Thursday returned to reporting new coronavirus cases every weekday as the state faces a resurgence of the pandemic.
The Department of Health (DOH) made the announcement on its online portal Thursday.
Health officials reported 153 new cases as its count of active infections statewide reached 1,210. South Dakota has seen a steady resurgence of cases after the pandemic waned dramatically during the spring and early summer. The DOH had been reporting coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths once a week since July.
Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said health officials would return to reporting data on the virus every weekday.
On Thursday, hospitalizations increased to 76 patients with COVID-19. No deaths from COVID-19 were reported. The state toll remained at 2,051.
In the Yankton area, new COVID-19 infections were reported in Hutchinson (+2), Turner (+1) and Union (+3) counties.
Yankton County reported one new recovery, which lowered its number of active cases to nine.
Also, the DOH reclassified Clay County as having no community spread at this time. Bon Homme, Hutchinson and Yankton counties were listed as having moderate community spread; Charles Mix, Turner and Union counties were listed as having high community spread; and Douglas County was reported as having substantial community spread.
Also, several COVID statistics for Charles Mix County were amended, with the most noteworthy being that the number of COVID-related deaths were reduced by one to 23.
South Dakota health officials also reported 60% of people eligible for the vaccine have received at least one shot while 56% have completed their vaccination.
Meanwhile, 11 Nebraska lawmakers are prodding Gov. Pete Ricketts to restart the state's online COVID-19-tracking dashboard, saying local officials are being left in the dark on important infection statistics.
The group sent a letter to Ricketts this week calling for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to reinstate the dashboard and that all 93 counties in the state be required to report outbreak and hospital capacity data to the state.
The state stopped publishing daily COVID-19 data to the online dashboard at the end of June following a downward slide in the number of cases as new vaccines were administered. Since then, though, cases have surged in the state and across the country, mainly among the unvaccinated and in the wake of the highly contagious delta variant of the virus. Nebraska's decision to pull the plug on the dashboard has been widely criticized by health experts who use the data to track the virus' spread.
The letter said the state's release of a weekly report on cases, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccines is inadequate.
"The current weekly report is lacking crucial detailed information, including county-by-county infection rates, COVID-19-related deaths, daily available hospital beds, respirators and overall staffed beds," the senators wrote.
State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha prompted the request. Others who signed on to the letter were Sens. Jen Day, Megan Hunt, John McCollister, Terrell McKinney, Carol Blood, Matt Hansen, John Cavanaugh, Patty Pansing Brooks, Tony Vargas and Adam Morfeld.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.