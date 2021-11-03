South Dakota health officials are mobilizing to distribute pediatric COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5-11 after such vaccines were OK’d by federal officials.
On Tuesday, the Pfizer COVID-19 pediatric vaccine received emergency authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, as well as a final recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The first vaccinations began being administered nationwide Wednesday.
In a press release, the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) announced Wednesday, “The initial federal vaccine allotment of 30,000 doses has been strategically disbursed amongst providers across the state to ensure a prompt and efficient vaccine administration process for children.”
South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon welcomed the news.
“Protecting children against COVID-19 is a giant leap forward in the fight against this virus and a great way to protect those around them,” she said in the DOH press release. “South Dakota parents should talk to their child’s pediatrician to get trusted personalized medical advice and do what is right for their families.”
In a press release, Hy-Vee announced it is administering pediatric doses at its pharmacies, but supplies are limited and appointments are needed.
Meanwhile, the DOH online portal reported 520 new COVID-19 infections and four new deaths in Wednesday’s update. The deaths raised the state toll to 2,253. None of the new deaths were reported in the Yankton area.
Active cases in the state rose for the fourth straight reporting day, climbing to 5,662 (+149), but active hospitalizations tumbled to 187 (-15). Thirteen new hospitalizations were reported.
Locally, Yankton County posted nine new positive tests Wednesday, only the second time in the last 12 reporting days the county has not reached double digits in new infections. Eight new recoveries were reported, with the number of active cases rose to 148. Also, two new hospitalizations were recorded, but the number of cases the DOH portal posted for Avera Sacred Heart Hospital dropped by one to seven, all of whom were in intensive care. No COVID hospitalizations were reported at the South Dakota Human Services Center.
Case reports for other area South Dakota counties included: Bon Homme County, +2; Charles Mix County, +3; Clay County, +6; Douglas County, +1; Hutchinson County, +6; Turner County, +8; and Union County, +10. It was the third straight day Union County reached double digits in new cases.
The University of South Dakota’s online portal Wednesday posted five active cases (2 students, 3 staff), up one from the last report on Monday. Six people were in quarantine/isolation (0 change), none of whom were on campus (0 change).
