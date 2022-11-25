SD Retailers Adapt To Online Shopping Trend By Improving In-Person Experience
Kym Hop of Rapid City took a pizza break during a recent shopping trip to the Uptown Rapid mall in Rapid City. Hop, who likes to support local stores, said she is excited to return to in-person shopping and browsing now that the COVID-19 pandemic has eased.   

 Bart Pfankuch/South Dakota News Watch

South Dakota retailers hope to take advantage of a national trend toward increasing in-store shopping this holiday season by enhancing customer experience and blending online offerings into their business model.

An annual survey by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insight & Analytics found that of an estimated 115 million Americans who planned to shop this year on Black Friday (the day-after-Thanksgiving retail extravaganza), 67% expected to shop in person, up from 64% in 2021.

