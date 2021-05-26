South Dakota posted 49 new COVID-19 infections in Wednesday’s update from the Department of Health.
No new deaths were reported, keeping the toll at 2,004.
The number of active cases dropped to 421, but active hospitalizations rose by seven to 48.
Yankton County reported three new infections and two new recoveries, raising the number of active cases to 12. No new hospitalizations were reported.
Other area South Dakota counties reporting new cases were Charles Mix (+1) and Clay (+1) counties. Also, Charles Mix County posted two new hospitalizations.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services’ (DHHS) online portal no longer posts daily updates for individual counties, instead reporting 14-day trends for the multi-county health districts.
The North Central District Health Department online portal showed Knox County with 1,151 active cases, which was much higher than the 887 cases last reported on the DHHS site.
The portal for the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department, which covers Cedar and Dixon counties, provides weekly updates and was last updated through May 15.
On Wednesday, the DHHS portal’s only statistical update, besides vaccinations (+5,984), was reporting that active hospitalizations had jumped by six to 79. No new deaths or cases were posted. The state’s death toll is 2,249.
