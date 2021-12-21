South Dakota recorded 11 new deaths related to COVID-19 — including one in Hutchinson County — in Tuesday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
Meanwhile, Yankton County posted 42 new infections, its biggest one-day increase in more than 11 months.
The 11 new deaths brought the state toll to 2,449, of which 115 have been posted this month.
For Hutchinson County, it was its 29th COVID-related death overall and first since July, when DOH statistics were posted on a weekly basis.
The state saw 762 new infections Tuesday, but active cases dropped to 7,093 (-243). There were 994 new recoveries posted.
Current hospitalizations dropped by five to 239, but there were 43 new hospitalizations reported.
Yankton County’s 42 new cases was the biggest increase since Jan. 16. Fifteen recoveries were reported, with the number of active cases ballooning to 268, the highest level since Dec. 28, 2020. Three new hospitalizations were reported. According to the DOH online portal, Avera Sacred Heart Hospital had eight COVID-19 patients, with five in intensive care and one on a ventilator. There were no COVID cases hospitalized at the South Dakota Human Services Center. The South Dakota Department of Corrections reported no active COVID-19 cases at the Yankton Community Work Center, and the Federal Bureau of Prisons website showed no active cases at the Yankton Federal Prison Camp.
Case reports from other area South Dakota counties included: Bon Homme County, +6; Charles Mix County, +4; Clay County, +7; Douglas County, +1; Hutchinson County, +6; Turner County, +4; and Union County, +11.
Meanwhile, new hospitalizations were also reported in Bon Homme (+1), Charles Mix (+2) and Hutchinson (+1) counties.
With Tuesday being the last day of school before the Christmas break, the Yankton School District reported 16 active cases, up five from last Friday. The active cases broke out as follows: Yankton High School, 2; Yankton Middle School, 2; Beadle School, 3; Lincoln School, 7; Stewart School, 1; and Webster School, 1. There were also seven people who tested positive without exposure at school.
Also Tuesday:
• the University of South Dakota online portal reported seven active cases (4 students, 3 staff), up one from Monday. Eight people were in quarantine/isolation (+1), two of whom were on campus (0 change);
• Mount Marty University reported one active case (staff), up one from Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.