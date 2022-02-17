Yankton County recorded a new death related to COVID-19 for the second straight day Thursday, one of eight reported statewide in the Department of Health’s (DOH) daily update. Charles Mix County also saw a new COVID fatality.
For Yankton County, it was the 53rd pandemic death overall, while it was the 33rd death posted for Charles Mix County, which last recorded a confirmed fatality on Dec. 29.
South Dakota’s pandemic death toll rose to 2,766.
The DOH posted 393 new infections Thursday, with active cases falling to 9,145 (-626).
Yankton County recorded three new cases and 21 new recoveries, with active cases dropping to 178.
Other South Dakota COVID statistics included:
• S.D. Hospitalizations — Current hospitalizations: 223 (-17); new hospitalizations: 19 (-5);
• Area Case Reports (19 total) — Bon Homme County, +3; Charles Mix County, +1; Clay County, +5; Douglas County, 0; Hutchinson County, +1; Turner County, 0; Union County, +6; Yankton County, +3;
• USD Update — Active Cases: 4 (2 students, 2 staff), down one from Wednesday; quarantine/isolation: 4 (-1), 0 on campus (no change).
The DOH’s weekly COVID update on South Dakota’s educational institutions was as follows:
• Grades K-12 — There were 103 new cases reported last week (Feb. 6-12), down from 215 the previous week. For the school year, there have been 10,187 total infections (8,077 students; 2,110 staff), with 9,617 recoveries;
• Colleges, Universities and Technical Schools — There were 20 new cases reported last week, down from 52 cases the week prior. For the school year that began Aug. 9, there have been 1,733 total cases (1,264 students; 469 staff), with 1,580 recoveries.
