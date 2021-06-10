South Dakota recorded three new deaths related to COVID-19 in Thursday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The deaths raised the state toll to 2,026. None of the deaths were reported in the Yankton area.
There were 23 new COVID infections posted while the number of active cases climbed to 230, the first time that number has risen since April 28.
Yankton County recorded one new case and one new recovery, keeping its number of active cases at six.
Other area South Dakota counties seeing new cases included Douglas (+1) and Union (+1) counties. Both counties reported no active cases Wednesday. For Douglas County, it was the first positive test reported since May 10.
The DOH continued to amend its total number of COVID hospitalizations downward. Area counties seeing their numbers go down Thursday included Bon Homme County (-3, pandemic total of 72); Charles Mix County (-6; 143); Clay County (-1; 53); and Yankton County (-3; 145).
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services’ online portal showed 35 new infections. Also, no new deaths were reported, keeping the state toll at 2,256.
