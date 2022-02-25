South Dakota recorded 14 new deaths related to COVID-19 — including two in Yankton County and one in Hutchinson County — in Friday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
Yankton County’s new deaths raised its toll to 56. Six fatalities have been recorded this month. It marked the first time the county has posted multiple COVID deaths on one day since Nov. 1.
For Hutchinson County, it was the 35th death overall.
South Dakota’s COVID death toll surpassed 2,800, climbing to 2,802. There have been 152 deaths posted so far this month.
The DOH also reported 136 new infections Friday, while active cases dipped to 5,348 (-308).
As part of a recent adjustment of COVID statistics by the DOH, several counties again saw their case totals decline. Also, Yankton County’s COVID hospitalization total was amended downward by two to a pandemic total of 230 admissions.
Other COVID statistics reported Friday included:
• S.D. Hospitalizations — Current hospitalizations: 171 (-8); new hospitalizations: -2 (amended);
• New Area Hospitalizations — Yankton County, -2 (amended);
• Area Case Reports (-2/net) — Bon Homme, -1; Charles Mix County, -1; Clay County, -2; Douglas County, 0; Hutchinson County, 0; Turner County, +1; Union County, -1; Yankton County, +2.
• USD Update — No update posted Friday.
Here is a summary of active cases in area South Dakota counties, with the change from Friday, Feb. 18, in parentheses: Bon Homme County, 35 (-22); Charles Mix County, 94 (-77); Clay County, 83 (-49); Douglas County, 15 (-8); Hutchinson County, 33 (-34); Turner County, 34 (-15); Union County, 74 (-48); Yankton County, 109 (-55).
In the DOH’s weekly update of South Dakota educational institutions:
• Grades K-12 — There were 99 new cases reported last week (Feb. 13-19), down seven from the previous week. So far for the school year, there have been 10,331 cases (8,202 students; 2,129 staff), with 10,060 recoveries;
• Colleges, Universities and Technical Schools — There were 16 new cases reported last week, a drop from 27 the week prior. For the school year that began Aug. 9, there have been 1,756 total cases (1,281 students; 475 staff), with 1,681 recoveries.
