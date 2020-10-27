South Dakota recorded 989 new COVID-19 infections in Tuesday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
Meanwhile, Bon Homme County’s surge related to the outbreak at Mike Durfee State Prison continued as 109 more positive tests were reported, the fourth time in five days the county has recorded more than 100 new infections.
Also locally, Clay County saw a double-digit rise with 13 new cases.
Yankton County recorded nine new infections, the first time the county hasn’t reached double figures since Oct. 19.The county also saw 21 new recoveries.
No new deaths were reported in the state, keeping the toll at 375.
South Dakota also saw its single biggest day of new recoveries with 862.
However, hospitalizations climbed to a new high with 395 people currently hospitalized.
During the recent surge, the test positivity rates in area counties have climbed dramatically. For instance, Yankton County’s positivity rate, which had been around 8% at the beginning of the month, has now climbed to 20.13%, according to the DOH website.
Here are the summaries for area South Dakota counties, including test infection rates (which the DOH updates weekly):
• Bon Homme County — 109 new cases (882 overall), 0 new hospitalizations (18), 7 new recoveries (162), 719 active cases, test infection rate: 54.53%;
• Charles Mix County — 5 new cases (376), 0 new hospitalizations (60), 6 new recoveries (263), 113 active cases, test infection rate: 12.03%;
• Clay County — 13 new cases (801), 0 new hospitalizations (21), 9 new recoveries (640), 153 active cases, test infection rate: 22.08%;
• Douglas County — 1 new case (161), 1 new hospitalization (26), 4 new recoveries (115), 42 active cases, test infection rate: 8.13%
• Hutchinson County — 6 new cases (221), 0 new hospitalizations (21), 9 new recoveries (157), 62 active cases, test infection rate: 10.08%;
• Turner County — 2 new cases (453), 0 new hospitalizations (27), 13 new recoveries (274), 168 active cases, test infection rate: 17.91%;
• Union County — 7 new cases (732), 0 new hospitalizations (44), 10 new recoveries (551), 170 active cases, test infection rate: 15.7%;
• Yankton County — 9 new cases (801), 1 new hospitalization (30), 21 new recoveries (533), 263 active cases, test infection rate: 20.13%.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) late Monday reported four new infections in Knox County (257 overall) and one new case in both Cedar (140) and Dixon (163) counties.
On Tuesday, the University of South Dakota online portal recorded 38 active cases (34 students, 4 staff), an increase of four from Monday. The number in quarantine/isolation climbed to 158 (+15), including 34 on campus (+15).
Here are Tuesday’s statistics for South Dakota, as posted on the DOH website:
• Total Cases — 40,739 (+989: 984 confirmed, 5 probable);
• Active Cases — 11,118 (+127);
• Recoveries — 29,167 (+862);
• Hospitalizations — 2,483 ever hospitalized (+30); 395 currently hospitalized (+18);
• Testing — 4,012 new tests processed; 2,071 new individuals tested.
Meanwhile, Nebraska reported 702 new cases late Monday. There were also seven new deaths to raise the state toll to 603.
Other statistics on the DHHS website included:
• Total Cases — 64,499 (+702);
• Active Cases — 21,651 (+380);
• Recoveries — 42,245 (+315);
• Hospitalizations — 2,875 ever hospitalized (+29); 427 currently hospitalized (-8);
• Testing — 9,055 new tests processed; 2,924 new individuals tested.
