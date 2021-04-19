South Dakota recorded 133 new COVID-19 infections in Monday’s daily update from the Department of Health.
No new deaths were reported, keeping the state toll at 1,953.
The number of active cases fell to 2,153, the lowest level since March 17.
Yankton County reported three new cases and four new recoveries, lowering its number of active cases to 71. No new hospitalizations were recorded. The county also saw its 10,000th negative test reported; the total now stands at 10,057.
Other area counties reporting new positive tests included Bon Homme (+1), Charles Mix (+2), Hutchinson (+2), Turner (+2) and Union (+2) counties in South Dakota and Cedar County (+1) in Nebraska.
The University of South Dakota online portal reported just three active cases Monday (all students), down six from Friday and the lowest number since Feb. 24. There were five people in quarantine/isolation (-8), including one on campus (-1).
Late Friday, Mount Marty University reported no active cases, down one from Thursday.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services recorded 94 new cases Monday. Also, the number of deaths was amended downward by one to 2,215,
