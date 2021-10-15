South Dakota saw seven new deaths related to COVID-19 in Friday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The new deaths, none of which were posted for the Yankton area, raised the state’s pandemic toll to 2,189. There have been 47 deaths recorded this month.
Meanwhile, the state’s number of active hospitalizations related to COVID-19 dropped 7.9% to 185, the lowest number since Aug. 30. Fourteen new hospitalizations were reported, including two in Union County.
There were 320 new infections posted, while the number of active cases continued to decline, dropping to 5,868 (-95).
Locally, Yankton County saw three new positive tests, breaking a streak of three straight days in which double-digit increases in cases were reported. Twelve recoveries were also posted.
Other area South Dakota counties seeing new cases Friday included: Bon Homme County, +2; Charles Mix County, +4; Clay County, +3; Hutchinson County, +1; Turner County, +2; and Union County, +6.
Here is the list of active COVID-19 cases in area South Dakota counties, with the difference from last Friday, Oct. 8, in parentheses: Bon Homme County, 20 (-1); Charles Mix County, 90 (-35); Clay County, 50 (+10); Douglas County, 14 (+5); Hutchinson County, 19 (-12); Turner County, 22 (-8); Union County, 93 (+6); and Yankton County, 139 (-4).
The University of South Dakota online portal on Friday reported seven active cases, down five from Thursday. Eleven people were reported in quarantine/isolation (-9), none of whom were on campus (0 change).
Late Friday, the Yankton School District reported one active case at Yankton High School, one at the middle school and one at Beadle Elementary School.
In the DOH’s weekly update for the state’s educational institutions:
• There were 299 new cases reported among grades K-12 schools last week (Oct. 3-9), down from 362 the previous week. So far this school year (beginning Aug. 8), there have been 2,824 total cases (2,279 students; 545 staff) with 2,225 recoveries;
• Among South Dakota’s colleges, universities and technical schools, 24 new cases were recorded last week, down from 39 the previous week. To date, there have been 365 total cases (272 students; 93 staff) with 320 recoveries.
