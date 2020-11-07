South Dakota reported 13 new deaths, including two more in Turner County, in Saturday’s COVID-19 update from the Department of Health.
Meanwhile, Nebraska set a new record with 27 deaths recorded as of late Friday. One of Friday’s deaths were recorded in Dixon County. The state also set a record for new cases for the second straight day, tallying 2,681 infections.
South Dakota has now recorded 95 deaths related to COVID-19 in the first seven days of November. The state toll stands at 523.
Also, state hospitalizations claimed above 500 for the first time, moving to 515.
Locally, Turner County has recorded 11 deaths since Oct. 28. Its toll is now 29.
Yankton County’s case numbers rose sharply again Saturday with 22 new infections. It’s seen 141 new cases already this month.
Union County reported 24 new infections, with Turner County adding 17 and Clay County 11.
Here are the summaries for area South Dakota counties from the DOH:
• Bon Homme County — 6 new cases (1,149 overall), 2 new hospitalizations (28), 28 new recoveries (840), 0 new deaths (3), 306 active cases;
• Charles Mix County — 8 new cases (519), 0 new hospitalizations (69), 3 new recoveries (344), 0 new deaths (1), 174 active cases;
• Clay County — 11 new cases (947), 0 new hospitalizations (24), 2 new recoveries (768), 0 new deaths (8), 171 active cases;
• Douglas County — 4 new cases (215), 0 new hospitalizations (31), 3 new recoveries (149), 0 new deaths (5), 61 active cases;
• Hutchinson County — 8 new cases (305), 2 new hospitalizations (28), 3 new recoveries (199), 0 new deaths (2), 104 active cases;
• Turner County — 17 new cases (603), 1 new hospitalization (31), 0 new recoveries (397), 2 new deaths (29), 177 active cases;
• Union County — 24 new cases (887), 2 new hospitalizations (52), 4 new recoveries (690), 0 new deaths (16), 181 active cases;
• Yankton County — 22 new cases (1,072), 1 new hospitalization (44), 14 new recoveries (737), 0 new deaths (7), 328 active cases.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) late Friday reported 11 new cases in Dixon County (205 overall), 10 new infections in Cedar County (195) and nine new cases in Knox County (322).
Here are Saturday’s statistics for South Dakota from the DOH:
• Total Cases — 53,976 (+1,337: 1,095 confirmed, 242 probable);
• Active Cases — 15,050 (+624);
• Recoveries — 38,403 (+700);
• Hospitalizations — 3,108 ever hospitalized (+85); 515 currently hospitalized (+18);
• Testing — 5,051 new tests processed; 2,493 new individuals tested.
Meanwhile, Nebraska’s 27 deaths Friday raised the state toll to 701.
Other statistics from the DHHS included:
• Total Cases — 80,693 (+2,681);
• Active Cases — 32,722 (+1,053);
• Recoveries — 47,259 (+1,601);
• Hospitalizations — 3,246 ever hospitalized (+45); 748 currently hospitalized (+28);
• Testing — 21,621 new tests processed; 7,490 new individuals tested.
