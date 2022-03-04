South Dakota reported seven new deaths related to COVID-19 — including one each in both Bon Homme and Hutchinson counties — in Friday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The new deaths raised the state toll to 2,827.
Bon Homme County saw its 38th pandemic death and first since Feb. 10, while Hutchinson County’s death was its 36th overall and seventh so far in 2022.
The DOH posted 57 new infections Friday, with active cases falling to 3,754 (-186).
Yankton County reported four new cases and six new recoveries, lowering the number of active cases to 89. One new hospitalization was also recorded. The DOH online portal showed Avera Sacred Heart Hospital with one COVID hospitalization, and there were no COVID hospitalizations posted for the South Dakota Human Services Center.
Other statistics for Friday included:
• S.D. Hospitalizations — Current hospitalizations: 127 (-15); new hospitalizations: 5;
• New Area Hospitalizations — Charles Mix County, +1; Yankton County, +1;
• New Area S.D. Cases (5/net) — Bon Homme County, -1; Charles Mix County, +2; Hutchinson County, -1; Union County, +1; Yankton County, +4.
• USD Update — Active cases: 1 (student), 0 change from Thursday; quarantine/isolation: 0, (-1).
Late Friday afternoon, the Yankton School District reported no active cases in any of the schools.
Here is the summary of active cases in area South Dakota counties on Friday, with the difference from Friday, Feb. 25, in parentheses: Bon Homme County, 25 (-10); Charles Mix County, 67 (-27); Clay County, 57 (-26); Douglas County, 9 (-6); Hutchinson County, 27 (-6); Turner County, 23 (-11); Union County, 53 (-21); Yankton County, 89 (-20).
