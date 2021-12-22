The first official case of the COVID-19 omicron variant has been confirmed in South Dakota, the Department of Health (DOH) announced Wednesday.
South Dakota is the last state in the country to confirm the new variant, which has swept across the world since it was first detected in South Africa around Thanksgiving. The first U.S. case was confirmed Dec. 1.
“The findings were verified by the Public Health Laboratory in Pierre,” the DOH said in a press release. “While only one case of the variant has been identified in Minnehaha County among a male in his 20’s, it is safe to assume other cases across the state may exist given the variant’s increased transmission.”
Concerns of the omicron variant include “a greater rate of transmission from person to person, reduced effectiveness of existing treatments and reduced protection of the COVID-19 vaccine,” the DOH press release said.
However, the release added that “currently available vaccines have so far proven effective to protect people against hospitalization and death” from COVID-19 and its variants.
“The best way to protect yourself from severe disease with this variant is to get vaccinated,” said South Dakota State Epidemiologist Joshua Clayton. “We urge South Dakotans to monitor for symptoms and get tested as soon as they experience symptoms.”
Meanwhile, in the DOH’s daily update Wednesday, Yankton County posted 20 more COVID-19 infections. It marked the seventh straight reporting day the county has reached double digits in new cases; it was also the sixth time during that period Yankton County has posted at least 20 new positive tests.
The county also saw two more hospitalizations, the second straight day multiple hospitalizations were reported. The DOH online portal showed Avera Sacred Heart Hospital with 10 COVID hospitalizations, six of which were in intensive care with one on a ventilator. There were no COVID-19 hospitalizations posted for the South Dakota Human Services Center.
Yankton County saw 19 new recoveries, with the number of active cases rising by one to 269, the highest level so far in 2021.
Overall, South Dakota recorded 466 new infections and one new COVID-related death, raising the state toll to 2,450. The new fatality was not recorded in the Yankton area.
After a big dive in Tuesday’s report, active cases rose to 7,102 (+9) Wednesday, while current hospitalizations remained steady at 239. There were 21 new hospitalizations reported.
Case reports from other area South Dakota counties included: Bon Homme County, +3; Charles Mix County, +5; Clay County, +3; Douglas County, 0; Hutchinson County, +8; Turner County, +4; and Union County, +3.
The University of South Dakota online portal Wednesday reported three active COVID cases (2 staff, 1 student), down four from Tuesday. Four people were in quarantine/isolation (-4), one of whom was on campus (-1).
Late Wednesday, Mount Marty University reported one active case (staff), which was unchanged from Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.