Yankton County recorded 140 new COVID-19 infections in Friday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH) as the Yankton Community Work Center has reported a recent spike in positive cases.
The county also reported one new death, its 12th, as South Dakota saw 31 new COVID-related fatalities. The death toll climbed to 1,064.
Also locally, Charles Mix and Turner counties each reported one new death, as did Cedar County in Nebraska.
As of Friday morning, the Community Work Center, a branch of the state prison system, reported 165 active cases among inmates and seven active cases among staff. Overall, the center has reported 184 COVID-19 infections and 19 recoveries among the inmates, and nine infections and two recoveries among staff.
Meanwhile, Mike Durfee State Prison (MDSP) in Springfield has recorded a total of 810 infections among inmates, but only two are active. Among staff, there have been 44 infections, all of which are classified as recovered. Overall, three deaths have been reported at MDSP, all of them inmates.
Also, the Yankton Federal Prison Camp reported two active cases among inmates and 12 among staff, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website Friday.
Yankton County’s 140 new cases surpassed the previous one-day high of 91 reported on Nov. 25, which was the day after Thanksgiving when the state did not issue a daily report.
Statewide, South Dakota added 1,050 new cases with 52 new hospitalizations. However, the number currently hospitalized dropped by 22 to 516.
Here are the summaries for area South Dakota counties from the DOH:
• Bon Homme County — 14 new cases (1,391 overall), 0 new hospitalizations (47), 2 new recoveries (1,255), 0 new deaths (20), 116 active cases;
• Charles Mix County — 14 new cases (936), 0 new hospitalizations (104), 5 new recoveries (638), 1 new death (6), 292 active cases;
• Clay County — 22 new cases (1,413), 1 new hospitalization (32), 9 new recoveries (1,166), 0 new deaths (11), 236 active cases;
• Douglas County — 4 new cases (316), 0 new hospitalizations (44), 4 new recoveries (246), 0 new deaths (5), 65 active cases;
• Hutchinson County — 4 new cases (604), 1 new hospitalization (55), 13 new recoveries (440), 0 new deaths (11), 153 active cases;
• Turner County — 6 new cases (820), 1 new hospitalization (52), 4 new recoveries (666), 1 new death (46), 108 active cases;
• Union County — 14 new cases (1,295), 0 new hospitalizations (63), 16 new recoveries (1,056), 0 new deaths (25), 214 active cases;
• Yankton County — 140 new cases (2,003), 2 new hospitalizations (91), 11 new recoveries (1,380), 1 new death (12), 611 active cases.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) late Thursday reported 10 new infections in Cedar County (415 overall), seven new cases in Knox County (466) and two new cases in Dixon County (414). Also, the new COVID-related death in Cedar County was its third; all three have been reported in the last three weeks.
Here are the South Dakota statistics for Friday from the DOH:
• Total Cases — 84,398 (+1,050: 893 confirmed, 157 probable);
• Active Cases — 15,925 (+451);
• Recoveries — 67,409 (+568);
• Hospitalizations — 4,748 ever hospitalized (+52); 516 currently hospitalized (-22);
• Testing — 6,625 new tests processed; 1,815 new individuals tested.
In Nebraska, 31 new deaths were reported on the DHHS online portal late Thursday, bringing the state toll to 1,159. The state has recorded 170 deaths the last four days.
Nebraska also record 2,180 new infections late Thursday.
Here are other statistics from the DHHS:
• Total Cases — 134,710 (+2,180);
• Recoveries — 67,336 (+1,596);
• Hospitalizations — 4,479 ever hospitalized; 845 currently hospitalized (-8);
• Testing — 15,380 new tests processed; 4,856 new individuals tested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.