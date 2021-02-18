South Dakota recorded 187 new COVID-19 infections in Thursday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
Three new deaths were also reported, raising the state toll to 1,847. No deaths were reported in the Yankton area.
Yankton County reported six new cases, its biggest one-day increase since Feb. 6. Four new recoveries were reported, raising the number of active cases to 34.
Other area counties reporting new cases included Charles Mix (+3), Clay (+2), Douglas (+2), Hutchinson (+2), Turner (+2) and Union (+1) counties in South Dakota and Cedar (+1) and Dixon (+3) counties in Nebraska.
The University of South Dakota online portal reported just two active cases (both staff), down from five on Wednesday. The number in quarantine/isolation was 12, down four from Wednesday; none were reported on campus.
Here are other South Dakota statistics from the DOH:
• Total Cases — 110,871 (+187: 149 confirmed, 38 probable);
• Active Cases — 2,068 (-4);
• Recoveries — 106,956 (+187);
• Hospitalizations — 6,475 ever hospitalized (+9); 92 currently hospitalized (-2);
• Testing — 3,797 new tests processed; 10,933 new individuals tested;
• 14-Day Positivity Rate — 6.8%
• Vaccinations — 164,399 total vaccinations (+5,894); 110,759 individuals vaccinated (+3,455).
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services reported 119 new COVID infections and seven new deaths that raised the state toll to 2,025.
Other statistics included:
• Total Cases — 198,042 (+119);
• Recoveries — 142,336 (+1);
• Hospitalizations — 5,997 ever hospitalized (+16); 188 currently hospitalized (+3);
• Testing — 10,386 new tests processed; 1,259 new individuals tested;
• Total Vaccinations — 303,463 (no change reported).
