Turner and Union counties each reported one new death related to COVID-19 in Tuesday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
South Dakota recorded 1,024 new infections, the 13th time the state has reported more than 1,000 cases in a day since it first topped that threshold 19 days ago on Oct. 23.
The state reported a total of three deaths Tuesday, with the other death occurring in Pennington County. South Dakota’s toll rose to 540.
Also, Yankton County recorded 22 new cases and has now reported 217 infections this month.
Besides Yankton County, other area counties reporting double-digit case increases Tuesday included Bon Homme (15), Charles Mix (13), Hutchinson (12) and Turner (11).
In a media briefing Tuesday, Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon noted the importance of South Dakotans getting flu shots this year, adding that the state is currently lagging behind last year’s pace. So far, approximately 262,000 influenza vaccines have been administered, which is about 6,400 less than at this point a year ago, she said. She added the state is behind last year’s pace in every age group except ages 45-54.
“It’s going to be very, very important — more important than ever — this year” to get a flu shot, she said. “We really want to see people get vaccinated. It’s safe, effective, low cost and widely available.”
She also talked about the mass-testing events coming up in 10 South Dakota communities, including Yankton. She noted that the drive-through tests are free, but individuals must pre-register to participate.
The testing in Yankton will be held at the Yankton Mall parking lot on Tuesday, Nov. 17 (noon-6 p.m.), and Wednesday, Nov. 18 ( 8 a.m.-6 p.m.).
According to a press release from the Yankton County Office of Emergency Management (YCOEM), people can pre-register by going online to www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com. After registering, individuals will receive an appointment and a test voucher that must be printed out and brought to the testing site.
For those who don’t own or have access to a computer, YCOEM will have computers available to register and print test vouchers. The computers will be located in the County Commission Chamber of the Yankton County Government Center at 321 Third St. in Yankton and will be available for use on the following days:
• Thursday, Nov. 12 — 9 a.m.-5 p.m.;
• Friday, Nov. 13 — 9 a.m.-5 p.m.;
• Saturday, Nov. 14 — 10 a.m.-2 p.m.;
• Monday, Nov. 16— 9 a.m.-5 p.m.;
If you have questions, contact the YCOEM at 605-668-5289.
———
Here are Tuesday’s summaries for area South Dakota counties from the DOH:
• Bon Homme County — 15 new cases (1,176 overall), 0 new hospitalizations (27), 14 new recoveries (889), 0 new deaths (4), 283 active cases;
• Charles Mix County — 13 new cases (548), 1 new hospitalization (73), 7 new recoveries (370), 0 new deaths (1), 177 active cases;
• Clay County — 7 new cases (979), 1 new hospitalization (25), 4 new recoveries (784), 0 new deaths (8), 187 active cases;
• Douglas County — 2 new cases (224), 1 new hospitalization (34), 4 new recoveries (156), 0 new deaths (5), 63 active cases;
• Hutchinson County — 12 new cases (339), 3 new hospitalizations (35), 3 new recoveries (203), 0 new deaths (2), 134 active cases;
• Turner County — 11 new cases (638), 1 new hospitalization (32), 10 new recoveries (414), 1 new death (31), 193 active cases;
• Union County — 8 new cases (929), 0 new hospitalizations (52), 12 new recoveries (709), 1 new death (17), 203 active cases;
• Yankton County — 22 new cases (1,148), 1 new hospitalization (51), 8 new recoveries (766), 0 new deaths (8), 374 active cases.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) late Monday reported seven new infections in Cedar County (209 total), and three new cases in both Knox (329) and Dixon (222) counties.
On Tuesday, the University of South Dakota online portal reported 56 active cases (42 students, 14 staff), an increase of 15 from Monday. The numbers of people in quarantine/isolation jumped up to 173 (+25), with 18 of those on campus (+7).
Here are the South Dakota statistics for Tuesday from the DOH:
• Total Cases — 57,334 (+1,024: 1,018 confirmed, 6 probable);
• Active Cases — 16,595 (+329);
• Recoveries — 40,199 (+691);
• Hospitalizations — 3,277 ever hospitalized (+50); 607 currently hospitalized (+41);
• Testing — 6,243 new tests processed; 1,896 new individuals tested.
In Nebraska, the DHHS reported 1,582 new infections late Monday, along with seven deaths that raised the state toll to 710.
Other Nebraska statistics included:
• Total Cases — 85,511 (+1,582);
• Active Cases — 35,527 (+950);
• Recoveries — 49,314 (+625);
• Hospitalizations — 3,321 ever hospitalized (+32); 820 currently hospitalized (+26);
• Testing — 9,380 new tests processed; 3,581 new individuals tested.
