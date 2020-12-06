South Dakota reported 19 new COVID-19 deaths in Sunday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The deaths raised the state toll to 1,110. South Dakota has recorded 164 deaths this month.
No new deaths were recorded in the Yankton area.
The DOH reported 687 new infections Sunday. Also, the number of those currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 dropped to 497, the first time it has been below 500 since Nov. 6.
Yankton County reported 27 new infections Sunday. The county currently has 633 active cases, which is its all-time high.
Also in the area, double-digit increases were reported in Charles Mix (14) and Union (15) counties.
Here are the South Dakota statistics for Sunday from the DOH:
• Total Cases — 85,991 (+687: 622 confirmed, 65 probable);
• Active Cases — 16,432 (+230);
• Recoveries — 68,449 (+438);
• Hospitalizations — 4,835 ever hospitalized (+42); 497 currently hospitalized (-15);
• Testing — 4,830 new tests processed; 1,626 new individuals tested.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) late Saturday reported 2,243 new infections.
Nine deaths were reported, raising the state toll to 1,195.
Here are the state statistics as posted by the DHHS:
• Total Cases — 138,568 (+2,243);
• Recoveries — 69,840 (+1,485);
• Hospitalizations — 4,547 ever hospitalized (+41); 755 currently hospitalized (-54);
• Testing — 20,591 new tests processed; 8,429 new individuals tested.
