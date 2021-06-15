South Dakota saw its number of active COVID-19 cases drop below 200 for the first time in 14 months, according to Tuesday’s update from the Department of Health.
There were 186 active cases posted, which was the first sub-200 number since April 6, 2020.
Twenty-five new infections were recorded Tuesday with no new deaths, keeping the state toll at 2,026.
Yankton County reported no new cases and one new recovery, lowering the number of active cases to four, the lowest level since April 24, 2020.
Union County was the only South Dakota county to report a new COVID infection in the Yankton area.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services’ online portal posted 41 new cases and no new deaths, keeping the state toll at 2,258.
