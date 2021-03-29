South Dakota reported 92 COVID-19 cases in Monday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
No new deaths were recorded, keeping the state toll at 1,933.
Yankton County saw three new positive tests and four new recoveries, lowering the number of active cases to 66. One new hospitalization was reported, the county’s 15th this month.
Other area counties posting new infections included Clay (+1), Hutchinson (+2), Turner (+1) and Union (+2) counties in South Dakota.
In the DOH’s weekly update on the state’s educational institutions:
• Grade K-12 schools showed 303 active cases (230 students, 73 staff) last week, up from 267 the previous week. Since the start of the school year last August, there have been 14,395 cases reported (10,628 students; 3,767 staff), with 13,930 recoveries;
• Among colleges, universities and technical schools, 50 new cases were recorded last week (41 students, 9 staff), an increase of eight from the previous week. Overall, these schools have reported 3,908 cases (3,287 students; 621 staff), with 3,943 recoveries.
On Monday, the University of South Dakota reported nine active cases (8 students, 1 staff), down from 14 on Friday. The number in quarantine/isolation was 19 (-4), including none on campus (-1).
Late Friday, Mount Marty University posted one active case (staff).
Here are other South Dakota statistics for Monday from the DOH:
• Total Cases — 117,336 (+92: 74 confirmed, 18 probable);
• Active Cases — 2,398 (-14);
• Recoveries — 113,010 (+111);
• Hospitalizations — 6,971 ever hospitalized (+7); 91 currently hospitalized (+11);
• Testing — 1,204 new tests processed; 112 new individuals tested;
• 7-Day Positivity Rate — 10.3% (0 change);
• Vaccinations — 403,066 total vaccinations (+3,258); 248,063 individuals vaccinated (+1,486).
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services recorded 107 new infections and no new deaths Monday, keeping the state toll at 2,175.
Other state statistics included:
• Total Cases — 208,553 (+107);
• Recoveries — 162,226 (+239);
• Hospitalizations — 6,321 ever hospitalized (+6); 103 currently hospitalized (-1);
• Testing — 2,388 new tests processed; 618 new individuals tested;
• Total Vaccinations — 828,765 (+4.789).
