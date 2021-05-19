In Wednesday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH), South Dakota recorded just 40 new COVID-19 infections, its smallest daily increase in 10 months.
The last time the daily report was at that level was July 20, when 37 new cases were reported.
No new deaths were reported Wednesday, keeping the state’s toll at 1,944.
Active cases continued to drop, falling to 674.
The number of current hospitalizations dipped to 53, the lowest level since Aug. 25.
Yankton County reported one new infection and two new recoveries Wednesday, lowering the number of active cases to 13.
The Yankton County case was the only new infection reported in the area.
It was also announced Wednesday that vaccination figures posted on the DOH’s online portal are now including children ages 12-15, who are now eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. With that, the number of eligible people in the state who have received at least one dose of the vaccine slipped slightly to 53%.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services’ online portal posted 64 new cases. Also, the number of deaths was amended downward for the second straight day, falling by 12 to 2,244.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.