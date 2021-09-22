South Dakota recorded 605 new COVID-19 infections and one new death in Wednesday’s update from the Department of Health.
The new death raised South Dakota’s pandemic toll to 2,109. It was not reported in the Yankton area.
After seeing its first drop Tuesday in almost three months, the number of active cases in the state rose by 78 Wednesday to 7,714.
The number of active hospitalizations dropped by 10 to 226, but 31 new hospitalizations overall were reported.
The state’s seven-day test infection rate stood at 13.4%, a slight increase from Tuesday.
Locally, both Charles Mix and Union counties saw double-digit rises in positive tests, with Charles Mix County posting 16 new cases and Union County recording 13 new infections. Charles Mix County saw its biggest one-day case increase since Aug. 19, when several cases were added due to late numbers coming in from one county facility. Apart from that, Wednesday’s report represented the largest one-day increase since Dec. 11.
Yankton County saw nine new infections and seven new recoveries, lifting the number of active cases to 107. The county also reported one new hospitalization for the second straight day.
New cases in other area South Dakota counties included: Bon Homme County, +3; Clay County, +3; Douglas County, +2; Hutchinson County, +4; and Turner County, +7.
Besides Yankton County, one new hospitalization was reported in Charles Mix, Douglas and Hutchinson counties.
The University of South Dakota online portal Wednesday posted eight active cases (7 students, 1 staff), down two from Tuesday. The number in quarantine/isolation dropped by two to 10, with four on campus (-1).
Late Wednesday, Mount Marty University reported no active cases, which was unchanged from last Friday.
Nebraska’s weekly report had not been posted as of this writing.
