South Dakota saw nine new deaths related to COVID-19 in Friday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The new deaths raised the state’s pandemic toll to 2,637. None of the new fatalities were recorded in the Yankton area.
The DOH reported 1,045 new infections, while active cases dropped to 33,647 (-1,106), the fourth straight day of decline.
Active hospitalizations climbed by seven to 411. There were 41 new hospitalizations reported.
The state’s seven-day test-positivity rate slipped to 37.1% (-0.8%).
Yankton County added 44 new cases and posted 50 recoveries, lowering the number of active cases to 849.
Case reports from other area South Dakota counties included: Bon Homme County, +5; Charles Mix County, +21; Clay County, +37; Douglas County, +3; Hutchinson County, +13; Turner County, +7; and Union County, +18.
The University of South Dakota online portal Friday reported 51 active cases (45 students, 6 staff), up three from Thursday. There were 62 people in quarantine/isolation (-1), including three on campus (+1).
Here is the list of active cases in the eight area South Dakota counties as of Friday, with the change from Friday, Jan. 21, in parentheses: Bon Homme County, 217 (-96); Charles Mix County, 521 (+34); Clay County, 683 (+49); Douglas County, 56 (-9); Hutchinson County, 243 (-5); Turner County, 248 (-38); Union County, 572 (+9); and Yankton County, 849 (+6).
Also of note Friday:
• The DOH portal reported that 70% of all South Dakotans ages 5 and older have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. It was also broken down (based on eligibility criteria) as follows: one dose — 69.56%; Series complete — 56.84%; and booster dose — 30.05%;
• South Dakota surpassed the 2 million mark in total tests processed, climbing to 2,004,107.
• The DOH announced that approximately 750,000 of the 1 million Flowflex® COVID-19 Antigen home tests the state is distributing have been received, processed and shipped.
“Access to free and convenient testing for state residents is key in our continuing fight against COVID-19,” said Interim Health Secretary Joan Adam in a press release.
(1) comment
We want to know some specifics, though. How are patients being treated when they are admitted for inpatient therapy? Is Remdisivir being used? If so, what is the success rate and/or mortality rate? If a patient had already experienced covid and only has the antibodies, are they considered as "died from covid" cases? We all know that very, very few patients will actually die from covid as the CDC tells us there is a 99.98% survival rate.
It's shameful that your numbers are used to promote an experimental dose of highly questionable ingredients. Time will tell us all of the truth.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.