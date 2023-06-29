PIERRE — On July 1, 2023, two bills will become law that ensure everyone has the right to a safe and healthy sexual relationship. The State Legislature passed, and the governor signed Senate Bill 90 and 91 which defined consent and made sex without consent a felony. As defined, consent is a person’s positive cooperation in act or attitude pursuant to the person’s exercise of free will. South Dakota was one of twenty-five states with no definition of consent in their state laws prior to the passage of these bills.
State Sen. Tim Reed of District 7 prime sponsored SB 90 and 91 and stated, “Before these bills, if a victim said no or stop to a sexual encounter, it would not be considered rape, there had to be use of force or coercion for it to be considered rape.”
Krista Heeren-Graber, Executive Director of the SD Network Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault added, “Everyone has the right to a safe and healthy relationship, and healthy sexuality is part of that. Consent is not something you ‘get’; it is an on-going conversation with another person about what you like or do not like, what you want or do not want. Consent is respectfully discussed prior to and during sexual activity and can be changed or revoked at any time. Silence, the lack of an explicit ‘no’, or consent to other prior activities does not equal consent. Consent cannot be negotiated if ‘no’ is not a viable option, meaning if someone is coerced, manipulated, afraid to say ‘no,’ or otherwise forced into saying ‘yes’, that is not consensual.”
Both the State Senate and House of Representatives passed the bills with overwhelming support. Adding consent language to South Dakota statutes started in the 2021 session. Reed commented, “In partnership with the South Dakota Network Against Family Violence and State’s Attorneys from across the State we worked to develop the appropriate language and educate legislators on the issue.”
Dan Nelson, president of the South Dakota State’s Attorney Association, was also in support of this legislation. He stated, “Defining consent was critical in our pursuit of justice. Before this law, juries in sexual assault trials were left to speculate on the definition of consent. Lawyers, judges, and juries in criminal sexual assault trials will now have clear guidance on what consent means and we believe that clarity significantly improves the justice system.”
