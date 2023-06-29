PIERRE — On July 1, 2023, two bills will become law that ensure everyone has the right to a safe and healthy sexual relationship. The State Legislature passed, and the governor signed Senate Bill 90 and 91 which defined consent and made sex without consent a felony. As defined, consent is a person’s positive cooperation in act or attitude pursuant to the person’s exercise of free will. South Dakota was one of twenty-five states with no definition of consent in their state laws prior to the passage of these bills.

State Sen. Tim Reed of District 7 prime sponsored SB 90 and 91 and stated, “Before these bills, if a victim said no or stop to a sexual encounter, it would not be considered rape, there had to be use of force or coercion for it to be considered rape.”

