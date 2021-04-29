South Dakota posted 135 new COVID-19 infections in Thursday’s update from the Department of Health.
No new deaths were reported, keeping the state toll at 1,962.
Yankton County recorded five new cases and nine new recoveries, lowering the number of active cases to 57. No new hospitalizations were reported.
Other area counties seeing new cases included Charles Mix (+1), Clay (+2), Hutchinson (+4), Turner (+1) and Union (+1) counties in South Dakota.
The University of South Dakota’s online portal reported three active cases (all students), down three from Wednesday. Five people were listed in quarantine/isolation (-5), including one on campus (+1).
Late Wednesday, Mount Marty University reported no active cases, which was unchanged.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services online portal recorded 218 new infections and one new death, raising the state toll to 2,243. The death was not reported in the Yankton area.
