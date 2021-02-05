South Dakota reported 10 new deaths related to COVID-19 in Friday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The deaths raised the state toll to 1,798. No new deaths were reported in the Yankton area.
The DOH also reported 137 new cases with the number of active COVID cases dropping to 121, the lowest it’s been since Sept. 15.
Locally, Yankton County reported two new infections and one new hospitalization (its 128th overall). The number of active cases dipped to 41.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) late Thursday reported nine new cases in Cedar County, seven new infections in Knox County and two new cases in Dixon County.
Other area counties seeing new cases included Charles Mix (+1), Hutchinson (+3) and Union (+3) counties.
Also, both Bon Homme and Clay counties on Friday saw their total case numbers and their death totals adjusted downward by one. Bon Homme County has now officially recorded 24 COVID-related deaths overall and Clay County has had 15 deaths overall.
The University of South Dakota on Friday reported five active cases (4 students, 1 staff), down one from Thursday. The number in quarantine/isolation remained at 17, one of which was on campus.
Late Thursday, Mount Marty University reported no active cases.
In its weekly update Friday, the Yankton School District reported just one active case in the district. It was listed at Webster Elementary School.
Here are other statistics for South Dakota posted Friday by the DOH:
• Total Cases — 108,944 (+137: 106 confirmed, 31 probable);
• Active Cases — 2,430 (-87);
• Recoveries — 104,716 (+208);
• Hospitalizations — 6,346 ever hospitalized (+12); 121 currently hospitalized (-5);
• Testing — 2,939 new tests processed; 714 new individuals tested;
• Vaccinations — 115,783 total vaccinations (+6,097); 80,700 individuals vaccinated (+4,262).
In Nebraska, the DHHS late Thursday recorded six new deaths, raising the state toll to 1,958.
There were also 520 new COVID infections reported.
Other statistics included:
• Total Cases — 193,069 (+520);
• Recoveries — 139,287 (+640);
• Hospitalizations — 5,873 ever hospitalized (+11); 285 currently hospitalized (+7);
• Testing — 12,700 new tests processed; 2,441 new individuals tested;
• Total Vaccinations — 221,342 (+14,231).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.