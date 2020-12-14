Yankton County recorded 10 new COVID-19 cases in Monday’s daily update from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH).
The state reported a total of 317 new cases. While Mondays typically see light reporting because of reduced testing and processing on the weekends, the 317 new cases represented the state’s smallest daily increase in positive tests since Sept. 29. It also marked the 10th straight day the state has recorded less than 1,000 new cases.
No new deaths were reported Monday, keeping the state toll at 1,259.
Yankton County’s 10 new cases represent the smallest daily increase since Dec. 1. Also, the county saw 39 new recoveries and three new hospitalizations.
Also locally, Clay County reported no new positive tests, which was the first time the county has reported no new cases (apart from Thanksgiving Day, when no report was issued) since Sept. 29.
Here are the summaries for area South Dakota counties, including the updated test positivity rates, from the DOH:
• Bon Homme County — 1 new cases (1,425 overall), 0 new hospitalizations (51), 2 new recoveries (1,324), 0 new deaths (21), 80 active cases, positivity rate: 22.5%;
• Charles Mix County — 3 new cases (1,030), 1 new hospitalization (109), 10 new recoveries (854), 0 new deaths (10) 166 active cases, test positivity rate: 27.42%;
• Clay County — 0 new cases (1,508), 0 new hospitalizations (35), 4 new recoveries (1,304), 0 new deaths (11), 193 active cases, test positivity rate: 17.42%;
• Douglas County — 0 new cases (341), 0 new hospitalizations (48), 1 new recoveries (290), 0 new deaths (6), test positivity rate: 18.09%;
• Hutchinson County — 1 new case (650), 0 new hospitalizations (58), 5 new recoveries (533), 0 new deaths (14), 103 active cases, test positivity rate: 23.6%;
• Turner County — 1 new case (893), 0 new hospitalizations (55), 5 new recoveries (750), 0 new deaths (47), 96 active cases, test positivity rate: 17.59%;
• Union County — 5 new cases (1,436), 0 new hospitalizations (65), 2 new recoveries (1,191), 0 new deaths (25), 220 active cases, test positivity rate: 18.62%;
• Yankton County — 10 new cases (2,225), 3 new hospitalizations (108), 39 new recoveries (1,744), 0 new deaths (17), 464 active cases, test positivity rate: 22.83%.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) late Sunday reported three new infections in Knox County (590 overall), two new cases in Cedar County (506) and one new case in Dixon County, its 446th.
Here are the other South Dakota statistics for Monday from the DOH:
• Total Cases — 91,354 (+317: 272 confirmed, 45 probable);
• Active Cases — 12,623 (-124);
• Recoveries — 77,472 (+440);
• Hospitalizations — 5,200 ever hospitalized (+26); 441 currently hospitalized (+5);
• Testing — 3,196 new tests processed; 691 new individuals tested.
In Nebraska, 1,173 new infections were reported late Sunday, along with eight new deaths, which raised the state toll to 1,373.
Other state statistics from the DHHS included:
• Total Cases — 145,861 (+1,173);
• Recoveries — 82,568 (+1,739);
• Hospitalizations — 4,796 ever hospitalized (+12); 692 currently hospitalized (-19);
• Testing — 7,912 new tests processed; 3,210 new individuals tested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.