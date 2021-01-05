South Dakota recorded 434 new COVID-19 infections in Tuesday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH). However, the test infection rate remained high at 18.9%,
No new deaths were recorded for the second straight day, keeping the state toll at 1,513.
Vaccinations continued to slow, with just 308 new vaccinations reported statewide. However, Clay County accounted for more than 29% of those vaccinations with 91 injections administered.
Yankton County reported 13 new infections Tuesday. No new vaccinations were reported.
Here are the South Dakota statistics from the DOH:
• Total Cases — 101,076 (+434: 337 confirmed, 97 probable);
• Active Cases — 6,034 (+3);
• Recoveries — 93,529 (+430);
• Hospitalizations — 5,764 ever hospitalized (+22); 270 currently hospitalized (+2);
• Testing — 3,380 new tests processed; 1,006 new individuals tested;
• Total vaccinations — 27,260 (+308).
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) late Monday recorded 585 new infections. There were also 10 new COVID-related deaths, raising the state toll to 1,682.
The DHHS also reported that, as of Monday morning, 36,253 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered to those in Phase 1A priority group. Phase 1A includes frontline health care workers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities.
“Additional vaccine shipments are scheduled to arrive this week, including 11,200 Moderna doses targeted for health care workers and 11,700 Pfizer doses designated for the federal pharmacy program to continue vaccination for residents and staff of long-term care facilities,” the DHHS said in a press release.
Other statistics included:
• Total Cases — 169,585 (+585);
• Recoveries — 114,249 (+1,393);
• Hospitalizations — 5,321 ever hospitalized (+31); 527 currently hospitalized (+16);
• Testing — 5,889 new tests processed; 1.231 new individuals tested.
(0) comments
