Yankton County recorded a new death related to COVID-19 Friday, one of 15 reported across South Dakota in the daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
Meanwhile, active cases continued to rise around the state and in the Yankton area.
Yankton County’s fatality was its 47th overall and third this month.
The state’s pandemic death toll rose to 2,559, of which 73 have been recorded since Jan. 1.
South Dakota saw 2,641 new infections, with active cases reaching another record high at 26,835 (+2,039, an 8% increase). Active cases have risen 222.4% the past two weeks.
Hospitalizations rose by six to 349, the highest level since Dec. 19, 2020. There were 30 new COVID hospitalizations reported Friday.
The seven-day test-positivity rate climbed to 37.2% (+0.4%).
Across the eight South Dakota counties in the Yankton area, 325 new infections were reported, the highest number posted in the Press & Dakotan’s charts.
Yankton County added 68 new cases, along with 18 recoveries. Active cases in the county rose to 629, the highest number since Dec. 11, 2020. (The record for active cases is 664, posted on Dec. 10, 2020.) There was also one new hospitalization reported, the ninth this month. The DOH portal showed Avera Sacred Heart Hospital with eight COVID-19 cases, five of which were in intensive care; the portal reported six COVID cases at the Human Services Center.
Clay County recorded 63 new infections, the largest one-day rise to date. (The previous high was 57 new cases on Aug. 27, 2020). Active cases rose to 442, another record high. Meanwhile, the University of South Dakota’s surge continued, with the school portal posting 129 active cases (113 students, 16 staff), up 19 from Thursday and the largest total since Sept. 6, 2020. There were 135 people in quarantine/isolation (+9), including 17 on campus (+1).
Case reports from other area South Dakota counties included: Bon Homme County, +33; Charles Mix County, +34; Douglas County, +6; Hutchinson County, +35; Turner County, +22; and Union County, +64. For Hutchinson County, it represented its biggest one-day rise during the pandemic.
Also, new hospitalizations were reported in Bon Homme (+2) and Hutchinson (+1) counties.
Here is a list of active cases in the eight area South Dakota counties as of Friday, Jan. 14, with the change from Friday, Jan. 7, in parentheses. (An asterisk denotes an all-time pandemic high):
• Bon Homme County — 273 (+116, +73.7%);
• Charles Mix County — 324* (+144, +80%);
• Clay County — 442* (+196, +79.6%);
• Douglas County — 56 (+17, +43.5%);
• Hutchinson County — 213* (+73, +52.1%);
• Turner County — 217* (+67, +44.6%);
• Union County — 450* (+175, +38.8%);
• Yankton County — 629 (+159, +33.8%).
