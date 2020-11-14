Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High near 45F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.