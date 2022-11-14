Nebraska Lawmaker: Ironing Out Details Of Voter ID Law Won’t Be Easy
LINCOLN, Neb. — Now that the Nebraska Constitution is going to be amended to require valid photo identification to vote, the Legislature is tasked with hammering out details of the actual Voter ID law. And it’s poised to be among the nation’s strictest.

“There’s a lot of different, possible versions of what can come out of this,” said State Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, who chairs the legislative committee likely to shape the bill for delivery to the full lawmaking body. “It’s not going to be easy.”

