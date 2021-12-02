South Dakota recorded 615 new COVID-19 infections and six new deaths in Thursday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The new deaths raised the state pandemic toll to 2,355. None of the new fatalities were recorded in the Yankton area.
Active cases climbed to 7,416 (+144), the highest level since Sept. 29, while current hospitalizations dropped by one to 248. There were 22 new hospitalizations reported.
Locally, Yankton County recorded 15 new cases and nine new recoveries, with the number of active cases rising to 184. One new hospitalization was posted on the DOH portal, the fifth straight reporting day with at least one new hospitalization.
Charles Mix County added 14 new cases and has seen 85 new positive tests in the last four reporting days.
Hutchinson County added 12 new infections, the fifth time in the last six reporting days it has reached double digits in new cases.
Clay County added 10 new cases.
Other case reports from area South Dakota counties included: Bon Homme County, +5; Douglas County, +2; Turner County, +6; and Union County, +8.
The University of South Dakota online portal Thursday reported 17 active cases (14 students, 3 staff), up three from Wednesday and the highest number since Sept. 3. There were 21 people in quarantine/isolation (+3), none of whom were on campus.
Thursday afternoon, Mount Marty University reported one active case (staff), up one from Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.