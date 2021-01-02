South Dakota recorded 666 new infections and 13 new deaths in the first COVID-19 update for 2021 from the Department of Health (DOH).
The 666 new cases marked the biggest one-day increase for the state since Dec. 16.
The 13 new deaths raised the state toll to 1,501.
No new deaths were reported in the Yankton area.
Yankton County recorded 11 new infections Saturday as well as two new hospitalizations.
Here are Saturday’s statistics for the state from the DOH:
Total Cases — 99,829 (+666: 494 confirmed, 172 probable);
• Active Cases — 5,733 (+37);
• Recoveries — 92,595 (+615);
• Hospitalizations — 5,702 ever hospitalized (+30); 282 currently hospitalized (-15);
• Testing — 6,354 new tests processed; 1,306 new individuals tested;
• Total Vaccinations — 25,325 (+4,181).
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) late Friday reported 918 new COVID-19 infections. There were also 17 new deaths, raising the state toll to 1,668.
Here are the statistics posted by the DHHS:
• Total Cases — 167,716 (+918);
• Recoveries — 109,705 (+2,011);
• Hospitalizations — 5,265 ever hospitalized (+11); 517 currently hospitalized (-17);
• Testing — 10,284 new tests processed; 2,295 new individuals tested.
