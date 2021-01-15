Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Snow and gusty winds will lead to blizzard conditions at times. Temps nearly steady around 30. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Windy this evening. Low 23F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.