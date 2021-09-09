South Dakota reported 620 new COVID-19 infections and two new deaths in Thursday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
Those numbers came one day after the DOH posted more than 1,200 new cases recorded over a four-day period from 1 p.m. Friday through 1 p.m. Tuesday. It showed an average of 307.5 cases per day during that time frame.
Thursday’s posting on the DOH portal also showed another big increase in active cases, rising by 243 to 6,750.
The two new deaths, which raised the state toll to 2,079, were not reported in the Yankton area.
Clay County saw 18 new cases Thursday, the second straight day the county has posted a double-digit increase. It was the county’s largest one-day figure since Dec. 4. It raised the number of active cases to 74, nearly a 30% increase.
Yankton County recorded eight new cases and four new recoveries, lifting the number of active cases to 98.
The number of new cases in other area South Dakota counties included: Bon Homme County (+2), Charles Mix County (+8), Douglas County (+4), Hutchinson County (+3), Turner County (+3) and Union County (+5).
Union County also reported one new COVID-related hospitalization.
Active hospitalizations in the state dropped by three Thursday to 207.
The University of South Dakota online portal Thursday reported 15 active cases (12 students, 3 staff), down one from Wednesday. The number of people in quarantine/isolation was 27 (-2), including eight on campus (+1).
Mount Marty University reported no active cases Thursday, which was unchanged from the last report posted Tuesday.
