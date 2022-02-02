South Dakota saw its smallest daily increase in COVID-19 infections in almost a month, according to Wednesday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The state recorded 769 new cases, the smallest rise since Jan. 3 (779). Meanwhile, active cases fell to 28,789 (-1,770).
Five new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported, lifting the state toll to 2,665. None of the new fatalities were recorded in the Yankton area.
Current hospitalizations fell to 355 (-11). There were 55 new hospitalizations reported.
The seven-day test-positivity rate dipped to 30.9% (-1.4%).
Yankton County recorded just eight new cases Wednesday, its smallest daily increase since Dec. 13. There were 56 new recoveries, with active cases dropping to 723. Four new hospitalizations were reported. The DOH online portal showed Avera Sacred Heart Hospital with 12 COVID cases, five of which were in intensive care, and the South Dakota Human Services Center with three COVID hospitalizations.
Case reports from other area South Dakota counties included: Bon Homme County, +3; Charles Mix County, +17; Clay County, +16; Douglas County, +2; Hutchinson County, +11; Turner County, +6; and Union County, +10.
New hospitalizations were also reported in Bon Homme (+2), Charles Mix (+3), Clay (+1), Hutchinson (+1) and Union (+1) counties.
Also Wednesday, the University of South Dakota online portal posted 33 active cases (28 students, 5 staff), down one from Tuesday. There were 41 people in quarantine/isolation (0 change), three of whom were on campus (+3).
