Hutchinson County posted one new death related to COVID-19 in the weekly summary issued Wednesday by the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH).
Overall, South Dakota’s death toll rose by one to 2,040.
The Hutchinson County death raised its toll to 29. It was the first death posted for the county since May 20.
Meanwhile, Yankton County saw its death toll amended downward by one to 33. It is not known if the death was, upon case review, reassigned to Hutchinson County.
Yankton County also officially recorded no active cases Wednesday after the case total was amended downward by three. The last time the county had no active cases was March 27, 2020.
South Dakota recorded 113 new infections this week, while the number of active cases rose by 30 to 208. Active hospitalizations dropped by seven to 20.
Area South Dakota counties posting new positive tests this week included Charles Mix County (+7), Douglas County (+1), Hutchinson County (+1), Turner County (+1) and Union County (+3).
The DOH continued to amend its number of total hospitalizations downward through review, this week dropping by 262 to 6,487. Area South Dakota counties seeing a revision in their number of total COVID hospitalizations included Bon Homme County (-6; 61 overall); Charles Mix County (-4; 131), Clay County (-3; 46), Douglas County (-1; 57), Hutchinson County (-3; 77), Union County (-1; 78) and Yankton County (-11; 121).
South Dakota saw 2,306 new people vaccinated during the past week. Overall, the number of people who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine remained at 57%, while the number of people who have completed their vaccination cycle rose to 53%.
• Two weeks after Nebraska quit publicly reporting daily coronavirus statistics, the state is developing a new website to provide weekly updates, The Associated Press reported Wednesday.
The Department of Health and Human Services quit posting daily updates on July 1, and the decision widely criticized by health experts who use the data to track the virus' spread.
And yet, a local physician stands by his Hippocratic Oath to serve his patients according to his conscience and by proven, safe, readily available medications. He demonstrated the effectiveness of his protocol and is then shut down by his employer, ultimately having his last two patients expire without his prescribed medications. To add insult to injury, the good doctor is immediately terminated and marched out of his office before his peers to create a cruel example for all to witness.
Hmmm, one must ask why a not-for-profit organization would allow our fellow citizens to perish for the sake of a political football.
